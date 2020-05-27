Coronavirus cases cross 1.5L mark in India, with 42.44% recovery

New Delhi: Maintaining the plateau of over 6,000 cases, India on Wednesday crossed the psychological 1.5 lakh mark of total Covid-19 cases so far. However it also posted a strong recovery rate of 42.44 per cent as at least 3,935 people were also cured during the day.

A total of 6,387 new cases took the nationwide tally to 1,51,767, a Health Ministry data revealed on Wednesday. There were also 170 new deaths in the past 24 hours, 97 of them in Maharashtra where there were over four deaths each hour.

It took the country just four days to reach the over 1.5 lakh figure from 1,25,101 on May 23. With this, India continues to remain as the tenth worst hit country by the pandemic globally.

Of the total cases so far, 83,004 are active, while 64,425 people have been cured and 4,337 have died.

Maharashtra continues to have the lion’s share of the COVID-19 cases, with at least 54,758 which is 36.08 per cent of the total cases across the country. The state has reported 1,792 fatalities so far, as per the health ministry data.

The situation in Tamil Nadu was also worsening as total number of cases reported there hover at 17,728, followed by Gujarat with 14,821 cases and Delhi with 14,465 cases.

The rising number of cases in the country dosen’t seem to get any respite even with the rising temperature as some experts had opined. Globally the cases of COVID-19 topped at 5.6 million and over three lakh fatalities.