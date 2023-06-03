Coromandel Train Accident: PM Modi convenes review meeting

Balasore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened a meeting to review the situation in relation to the rail accident that took place at Bahanaga of Balasore district.

Earlier, PM Modi announced additional ex-gratia compensation for those who died or suffered injuries in the Balasore train accident on Friday evening.

“An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the train mishap in Odisha. The injured would be given Rs 50,000,” Modi tweeted.

Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also reached the accident spot to review the situation. He also took stock of treatment requirements of injured persons at Balasore hospital.

The death toll in the Coromandel Express train accident has rised to 238 and leaving over 900 injured, informed Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena.

Around 650 injured passengers have been taken to the Hospitals of Gopalpur, Khantapara, Balasore, Bhadrak and Soro: South Eastern Railway.

President Droupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with several others expressed their deep grief over the loss of lives and property following the train accident in Odisha.