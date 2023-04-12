Cops files 30 page chargesheet against man for killing rat in UP

Uttar Pradesh: In a bizarre incident, a 30-year-old man from Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, has been charged for allegedly killing a rat by tying its tail to a brick and drowning it in a drain last year.

The man has been booked by the state police under Section 11 (1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and IPC Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle). In 2022, the accused, a potter named Manoj Kumar, was arrested. A 30-page chargesheet has been submitted to a Budaun court by UP Police.

The bizarre incident came to light when animal activist Vivkendra Sharma filmed the whole incident and filed a complaint against the accused, Manoj Kumar.

According to Circle Officer (City) Alok Mishra, the police investigation joined “every and every sequence” and prepared the chargesheet based on the forensic report, media videos, and information gathered from various departments.

Also read: 4 Killed In Firing Inside Bathinda Military Station

“Investigating officer Rajesh Yadav has written in the chargesheet on the basis of the evidence collected that Manoj Kumar was booked under Section 11 (1) (Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act) and Section 429 (killing or maiming animals) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” the CO said.

The autopsy of the rat confirmed the cause of death as “dry drowning”.

Kumar’s father, Mathura Prasad, however, said, “Killing rats and crows is not wrong. These are harmful creatures.”

“Rats had damaged the utensils made using soil, and had turned them into mounds of soil. This caused mental and financial problems to him. If action is taken against my son, then action should also be taken against those who butcher goats, hens and fishes. Action should also be taken against those who sell the rat killing chemical,” Prasad added.