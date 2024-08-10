Cops bust massive underage rave party at Posh Noida Society

Noida: Police have busted an underage rave party allegedly being organized by college students at a flat of a posh society in Noida. The party was underway at a flat of the Supernova Society in Sector 94.

According to reports, the underage party was allegedly attended by more than 20 students. During the raid, the cops recovered several alcohol bottles from the flat while some of the students caught drunk were aged under 21. It is worth mentioning here that the legal age to drink alcohol in Uttar Pradesh is 21.

Reportedly, the students misbehaved with them when they were confronted by the society residents about underage drinking. In the fit of rage, the student threw out alcohol bottles from the balcony of the flat.

While investigation, the police found out that the invitation of the rave party was sent allegedly via WhatsApp. “House party that is going to be a total blast. Join us at our crib at 6 pm and let’s make some memories that’ll last,” the message read.

The invitation further mentioned that the female entry would cost Rs 500, couples would need to pay Rs 800, and Rs 1,000 for males. The cops have reportedly detained all the people present at the scene and initiated investigation into the matter.

Further detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.