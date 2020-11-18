cop slaps spicejet airline staff
Cop Slaps Airline Staff For Not Issuing Boarding Pass At Ahmedabad Airport

Ahmedabad: A SpiceJet airline staff at the Ahmedabad airport has alleged that a police officer slapped him for not not allowing him to board the plane because the later had arrived late at the airport on Tuesday.

As per ANI reports, three persons including the sub-inspector rank police officer reported late at the airport counter on November 17. They had tickets for SpiceJet SG-8194 and were travelling to Delhi. The three of them started arguing with the airline staff demanding boarding passes. however the airline staff refused to issue them boarding passes due to their late arrival.

In a fit of anger during the argument, the cop slapped the airline staff for refusing to issue boarding passes.

The situation got out of control when a scuffle broke out between the passengers and airline staff and the airport security, CISF, came to control the situation.

Later, the passenger and the airline staff was handed over to the local police for further course of action.

The passengers and airline staff have reached a mutual understanding and withdrawn the complaint against passengers including the sub-inspector.

