Converted tribals should be removed from ST list, demand tribal groups at Delhi rally

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New Delhi: Lakhs of tribal community members from across the country gathered in Delhi for the Janjati Sanskritik Sangam, a large cultural and social event organised to celebrate tribal heritage and honour the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

The event featured traditional tribal dances, folk performances, exhibitions, and cultural showcases representing different indigenous communities from several Indian states. Alongside the celebrations, tribal organisations raised demands related to reservation policies and tribal rights.

A key demand made during the gathering was the removal of converted tribals from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. Several speakers argued that constitutional protections and reservation benefits were originally intended to preserve indigenous tribal traditions, customs, and socio-cultural identity.

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Participants urged the government to conduct a review of policies linked to ST status, claiming that religious conversion changes the social and cultural framework on which tribal safeguards are based. The issue has reignited debate surrounding tribal identity, reservation benefits, and religious conversion in India.

The Janjati Sanskritik Sangam also highlighted concerns over preserving tribal languages, traditions, and community rights amid rapid social and cultural changes.

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