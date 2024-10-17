Contract of Rs 25 lakh to kill Salman Khan, says chargesheet

Mumbai: Another shocking piece of news has come to surface that a contract of Rs 25 lakh was taken out to kill actor Salman Khan near his farmhouse in Maharashtra’s Panvel, a chargesheet filed by the Navi Mumbai Police stated.

In the chargesheet, police have stated that the contract was given by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The accused was preparing to buy state-of-the-art weapons AK 47, AK 92 and M 16 from Pakistan and the Turkish-made Zigana weapon,

The accused had hired boys below 18 years of age to kill Salman Khan, all of whom are hiding in Pune, Raigad, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Gujarat.

As per the chargesheet, around 60 to 70 people were tracking Salman Khan’s movement, especially at his Bandra house, Panvel farmhouse and Goregaon Film City.

As per investigation, Sukka, who was arrested from Haryana’s Panipat on Thursday has assigned the hit to a designated shooter Ajay Kashyap and four others who were involved in the entire plan.

Sukkha then contacted Pakistan-based arms dealer Dogar through video call, showing AK-47 and other advanced fire arms wrapped in a shawl, while negotiating the terms of the arms deal. Dogar agreed to supply the weapons, while Sukha agreed to make 50 percent advance payment and the remaining amount when they deliver in India.

The cops also found that all the shooters were waiting for a go-ahead from Canada-based gangster Goldie Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi.

In the chargesheet, the entire plan hatched by the shooters was to gather in Kanyakumari after shooting Salman Khan, from where they would travel to Sri Lanka by boat and then to a country where Indian investigation agencies could not reach them.

The conspiracy to target Salman Khan at his Panvel farmhouse was unearthed when the police was investigation the incident of firing outside his house in Bandra.

The entire plan to kill Salman Khan was hatched between August 2023 and April 2024, as per the chargesheet.

Meanwhile, the security has been increased outside Salman Khan’s Bandra residence following the killing of former minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra.

The security for Salman has now been upgraded to Y-plus. This means,he will get a personal security officer along with an escort vehicle, which will be a constant presence during his travel. Along with this, a weapon-trained constable will also accompany Salman Khan 24×7 as an additional layer of protection.