Constitutional amendments would make ‘One Nation One Election’ process more effective: Law Commission

New Delhi: Constitutional amendments would make the process of One Nation One Election more effective, said the Law Commission of India on Friday.

“The consultations with regard to the finalisation of the report on One Nation One Election would require some more meetings. We believe that certain Constitutional amendments would make the process of One Nation One Election more effective,” said the Commission.

One Nation One Election would be effective is that it would save a lot of finances and continuous deployment of security forces, the Law Commission said.

The Law Commission also said that the Commission held extensive consultations with the Election Commission of India (ECI) which is of the view that — if given a required period of time, it (ECI) can implement and execute such an electoral process.