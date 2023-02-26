Constable killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh by Naxals

Chhattisgarh: In a tragic incident, a Head Constable has been killed in an IED blast in Chhattisgarh state on Sunday, said reports.

According to details available, the Head Constable was killed in an IED blast planted by Naxals in Narayanpur District under Orchha police station limits.

The above information was provided by the Superintendent of Police, Narayanpur Pushkar Sharma on Sunday.

Further details awaited.