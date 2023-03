Conrad Sangma Takes Oath As Meghalaya Chief Minister

Shillong: National People’s Party (NPP) leader Conrad Sangma sworn in as chief minister of Meghalaya for second consecutive term.

Later today, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)’s Neiphiu Rio will take oath as Nagaland chief minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and Assam chief minister and NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the oath-taking ceremony of new Meghalaya chief minister in Shillong on Tuesday.

Meghalaya governor Phagu Chauhan administered the oath to the 12-member council of ministers, including NPP’s Prestone Tynsong and BJP’s Alexander Laloo Hek. Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar took oath as deputy chief ministers.