Congress worker ties Siddaramaiah’s shoe laces while holding National Flag, watch

A Congress worker was seen tying shoe laces of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a now viral video on Wednesday. In the video it is seen that the worker takes off his shoes while holding the National Flag in his hand.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticized the act and blamed the Congress leader for “insulting the nation’s pride.

The Karnataka Chief Minister was at an event to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi when this reportedly took place in Bengaluru.

Watch the video here: