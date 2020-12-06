New Delhi: With protesting farmer unions calling for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on December 8 even as several rounds of their talks with the Centre remain inconclusive, the opposition Congress on Sunday said that the party supported the proposed nationwide shutdown to protest against the three central farm laws.

The Congress also said that its leader Rahul Gandhi has been on the forefront in opposing these contentious laws through signature campaigns and tractor rallies in Punjab and Haryana in the past.

“The Congress supports the call for the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmers. It is evident is that the BJP has committed a fraud against the people. While claiming that ‘acche din’ or good days are coming, they have clearly let it out that good times are only for a select few,” Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said.

The next meeting for the sixth round of parleys between farmer leaders and the Centre is scheduled in Delhi for December 9.

While the farmers are adamant on their demand for a repeal of the three farms laws enacted in September, the government is agreeable to make suitable amendments to the same.

As the government has not so far been able to come up with a satisfactory resolution to the demands of farmers, the latter have warned to intensify their protests till the three laws that they dubbed “anti-farmer” were not repealed.