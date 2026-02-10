Congress submits no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Advertisement

New-Delhi: Congress party on Tuesday submitted a notice of no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to the Secretary General of the Lok Sabha.

The notice was submitted by opposition leaders K Suresh and Mohammad Javed. The proposal carries the signatures of around 119 MPs.

At 1.14 pm today, we submitted notice for no-confidence motion against the Lok Sabha Speaker under Rule 94C of rules and procedures, informs Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.