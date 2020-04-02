Manmohan Singh
Manmohan Singh. (File Photo: IANS)

Congress stands with nation to fight coronavirus: Manmohan

By IANS
New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday reiterated that it stood with the nation to take on the coronavirus threat amid a 21-day nationwide lockdown.

During the Congress Working Committee meeting held through videoconferencing in the morning to discussed various issues, including government response to the pandemic, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh reiterated the party’s support to the government, earlier also voiced by the party leader Rahul Gandhi.

In her opening remarks, Congress President Sonia Gandhi said: “We meet today in the midst of an unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis. The magnitude of the challenge before us is daunting but our resolve to overcome it must be greater.”

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who was among the Congress CMs to attend the meeting, informed the CWC about the preparations and steps taken to fight COVID in his state, including provision of food and medication and preventive steps.

Praising the efforts of various organizations and Punjab Police during the lockdown, he pointed out to non-release of Punjab’s share of Rs 5,000 crore by the Centre as a hindrance in the fight against coronavirus.

He said he had taken up the issue with the Union Finance Minister.

 

 

