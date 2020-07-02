New Delhi: Congress leaders have reacted sharply on the eviction notice served to party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra though sources close to her said she will comply with the notice.

The government on Wednesday asked Priyanka, daughter of interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, to vacate her government accommodation at 35, Lodhi Estate here within a month as she is no longer on the list of protectees of the Special Protection Group (SPG).

Jitin Prasada, Congress working committee member said, “I fail to understand the timing of the government’s actions however Priyanka Gandhi is on a mission to fight and work for the people of UP and is unfazed and not bothered by these diversionary tactics.”

Another Congress leader Rajiv Shukla said it’s unfair and quoted former Prime Minister IK Gujral that ruler should be large-hearted.

He said, “the land was to be vacated from the Chinese but the government chose to vacate a house in Delhi.”

Congress leader Vishwanath Chaturvedi said this is a new low in politics and the Modi government has insulted a “daughter of a martyr”. Congress leader Naseeb Pathan demanded that newly elected member in Rajya Sabha KC Venugopal should resign and Priyanka Gandhi should be sent to Rajya Sabha.

Secretary AICC Dheeraj Gurjar said, “those who could not evict Chinese are bent on evicting Priyanka Gandhi, remember Indira Gandhi too was evicted but later on those responsible had to lose their seat.”

The government in an order said that it has cancelled the accommodation allotted to Priyanka with the direction to vacate the house within one month.

(Inputs from IANS)