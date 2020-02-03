New Delhi: The Congress has hit out at BJP member of Parliament Anant Kumar Hegde for his comments on Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said that the BJP should be named as Nathuram Godse Party.

Shergill said: “Mahatma Gandhi does not need a certificate from cadre of Britishers’ “Chamchas & Spies”. High time the BJP is renamed as “Nathuram Godse Party.”

Former Union Minister Hegde had attacked Mahatma Gandhi while addressing an event in Bengaluru, and termed the freedom movement as drama, questioning how such people could be called Mahatma.

The MP from Uttara Kannada has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Hegde alleged that “the freedom movement was staged with consent and support of the British.”

“It was not a genuine fight but was an adjustment freedom struggle,” said Hegde at the event.

Reacting to Hegde’s comments, Congress member of Parliament from Karnataka B.K. Hariprasad said that these are “Godse ki Aulad”.

“In Parliament they say something but the real face of the BJP is what Hegde said. This is bigotry by the BJP and double facet. The BJP should take action if they believe in Gandhiji,” said Hariprasad.