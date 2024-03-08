Congress releases 1st list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls, details

New Delhi: The Congress party on Friday released the party’s first list of 39 candidates including big names, for the upcoming general elections in the country. Reportedly, Rahul Gandhi will contest from Wayanad in Kerla. It was announced at a press meet in the Congress Head office in Delhi.

As per reports, former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel will be fielded from Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh. Similarly, Shashi Tharoor will contest from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.

As per reports, of the 39 candidates, whose names were announced today, 15 candidates are from the General category, 24 candidates are from SC, ST, OBC and minority groups, 12 candidates are below 50 years of age while 8 candidates are in the age group 50–60. Besides, 12 are in the age group 61-70 and 7 candidates are in the age group 71-76.

Here is the list: