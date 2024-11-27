Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi, Ravindra Chavan to take oath as MP in Lok Sabha tomorrow

New Delhi: Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan will take oath as Members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. Notably, Priyanka Gandhi will become the third member of the Gandhi family to enter Parliament.

Congress’ Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan won the Nanded Lok Sabha seat in a by-election with 5,86,788 votes. The seat fell vacant following the death of the sitting Congress MP, Vasantrao Balwantrao Chavan, necessitating the bypoll.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra secured the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 4,10,931 votes, defeating Sathyan Mokeri of the Communist Party of India (CPI). Wayanad, a Congress stronghold, witnessed a triangular contest among Priyanka Gandhi, BJP’s Navya Haridas, and CPI’s Sathyan Mokeri.

Priyanka Gandhi contested the Wayanad seat as a candidate of the United Democratic Front (UDF). The seat was vacated by her brother Rahul Gandhi, who previously represented Wayanad but shifted to Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh after being elected to the Lok Sabha from there during this year’s general elections.

On Wednesday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi expressed her happiness after receiving her certificate of election, describing it as a symbol of love, trust, and commitment to shared values.

“My colleagues from Wayanad brought my certificate of election today. For me, it is not just a document; it is a symbol of your love, trust, and the values we are committed to. Thank you, Wayanad, for choosing me to take forward this journey to build a better future for yourselves,” Priyanka said on X.

On November 23, after her victory in Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi expressed her gratitude to the voters for their support.

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the trust you have placed in me. I will make sure that over time, you truly feel this victory has been your victory and that the person you chose to represent you understands your hopes and dreams and fights for you as one of your own. I look forward to being your voice in Parliament!,” she said on X.

Meanwhile, Hemant Soren will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand on November 28, following the JMM-led alliance’s majority win in the Assembly elections. This marks the first time in Jharkhand’s history that an incumbent government, having completed five years in office, has returned to power.

(ANI)