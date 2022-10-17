Congress Presidential Election 2022: Voting begins at AICC Headquarters

New-Delhi: For the first time in the history, Congress is all set to elect a non-Gandhi president after 24 years with Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor.

Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates from the electoral college will pick the party chief in a secret ballot.

Voting would take place at the AICC headquarters and it began at 10 am till 4 pm.

While party chief Sonia Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra former PM Manmohan Singh & other CWC members & senior leaders will cast their votes in AICC headquarters, Delhi, Rahul Gandhi will be voting at the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ campsite in Karnataka’s Sanganakallu in Ballari along with around 40 other ‘Bharat Yatris’ who are PCC delegates.

Tharoor will cast his vote at the Kerala Congress headquarters at Thiruvananthapuram, while Kharge will vote at the Karnataka Congress office in Bengaluru.

Apart from these, 280 other delegates will also cast their vote in the Delhi Congress office, the sources added.

After this, the ballot papers will be mixed before counting of votes starts on Wednesday, October 19. The candidate who will be receive more than 50% votes will become the Congress’ next non-Gandhi president.