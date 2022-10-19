Congress President Poll: Counting of votes begins at AICC Head Quarters

New-Delhi: The counting of votes for the new chief begins at AICC Head Quarters in Delhi. The result is likely to be declared between 3 pm to 4 pm today.

Ahead of counting of votes st to begin at 10 a.m., all the ballot papers will be mixed in an effort to not know how many ballots the two candidates Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor received from a particular state.

Results will be announced later in the day once the counting process is completed.

Since 1998, Sonia Gandhi has been the President, while Rahul Gandhi also occupied the post for a brief period and resigned following the 2019 poll debacle.

The first challenge before the new President would be to resolve the ongoing political tussle in Rajasthan Congress.

For the first time in 24 years that the party will get a chief who does not belong to the Nehru-Gandhi family.