Congress panels to study party’s poor performance

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has reportedly constituted fact-finding committees to assess the poor performance of the party in the last elections.

The Congress’ performance in the recently held general elections has improved when compared with the previous LS elections held in 2019.

The decision of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to retain his Raebareli seat has given new hope to Congress workers in Uttar Pradesh.

Also, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will now be contesting the Wayanad seat.

The Congress, which contested 17 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with the Samajwadi Party and won six seats, has been looking for a push for a turnaround and the 2024 poll results appear to have provided the desired opportunity.