Congress panels to study party’s poor performance

Nation
By Himanshu 0
Congress panels to study

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has reportedly constituted fact-finding committees to assess the poor performance of the party in the last elections.

The Congress’ performance in the recently held general elections has improved when compared with the previous LS elections held in 2019.

The decision of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to retain his Raebareli seat has given new hope to Congress workers in Uttar Pradesh.

Also, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will now be contesting the Wayanad seat.

The Congress, which contested 17 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with the Samajwadi Party and won six seats, has been looking for a push for a turnaround and the 2024 poll results appear to have provided the desired opportunity.

Also read:Govt approves paddy MSP hike to Rs 2300 per quintal for 2024-25 Kharif Crop Season

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Himanshu 6590 news 1 comments

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.