Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary dies of heart attack during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Chandigarh: Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh on Saturday died of heart attack during party leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab.

Reports say, Singh fell during the rush of the yatra in Phillaur town and was taken to a hospital in Phagwara in an ambulance where he died.

Rahul Gandhi also rushed to the hospital where the veteran Congress leader was taken, a party leader said.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge condoles the demises of party MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary.

“Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the untimely passing away of our MP, Santokh Singh Chaudhary..,” he tweets.

Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the untimely passing away of our MP, Shri Santokh Singh Chaudhary. His loss is a great blow to the party and organisation. In this hour of grief, my heart goes out to his family, friends and followers. May his soul rest in peace. — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 14, 2023

In 2019, Singh became the second-time MP from Jalandhar with a margin of 19,491 votes.