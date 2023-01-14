Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary dies of heart attack during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Singh fell during the rush of the yatra in Phillaur town and was taken to a hospital in Phagwara in an ambulance where he died.

By Abhilasha 0

Chandigarh: Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh on Saturday died of heart attack during party leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab.

Reports say, Singh fell during the rush of the yatra in Phillaur town and was taken to a hospital in Phagwara in an ambulance where he died.

Rahul Gandhi also rushed to the hospital where the veteran Congress leader was taken, a party leader said.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge condoles the demises of party MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary.

“Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the untimely passing away of our MP, Santokh Singh Chaudhary..,” he tweets.

In 2019, Singh became the second-time MP from Jalandhar with a margin of 19,491 votes.

