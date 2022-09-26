Congress meeting on Rajasthan begins at 10 Janpath

By Abhilasha 0

New Delhi: A meeting on Rajasthan, where MLAs loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot staged open rebellion on Sunday, started at Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s residence on Monday with party state in charge Ajay Maken, senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge and General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal present.

Senior leader Kamal Nath, who is likely to be pressed in the fire-fighting exercise, is likely to join the meeting.

Both Maken and Kharge were expected to brief Sonia Gandhi about the sequence of events in the state.

Maken, who was in Jaipur along with Kharge to convene the CLP meeting on Sunday for deciding the new CM face but instead faced a high-voltage drama, on Monday told the media that three members from the Gehlot camp had met them with three proposals, which they did not accept as it raised conflict of interest.

You might also like
State

Newborn baby girl abducted from SCB hospital in Cuttack

State

Odisha extends last date of high security number plate, see details

Nation

Azad launches new party, names it Democratic Azad Party

Nation

Telangana: 3 children drown in trench

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.