Congress meeting on Rajasthan begins at 10 Janpath

New Delhi: A meeting on Rajasthan, where MLAs loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot staged open rebellion on Sunday, started at Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s residence on Monday with party state in charge Ajay Maken, senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge and General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal present.

Senior leader Kamal Nath, who is likely to be pressed in the fire-fighting exercise, is likely to join the meeting.

Both Maken and Kharge were expected to brief Sonia Gandhi about the sequence of events in the state.

Maken, who was in Jaipur along with Kharge to convene the CLP meeting on Sunday for deciding the new CM face but instead faced a high-voltage drama, on Monday told the media that three members from the Gehlot camp had met them with three proposals, which they did not accept as it raised conflict of interest.