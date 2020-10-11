Congress woman worker beaten
Congress leaders thrash woman party leader in UP’s Deoria

Deoria (Uttar Pradesh): A group men alleged to be Congress thrashed a woman party leader in Uttar Pradesh for questioning the candidature for the upcoming bypolls of a man, who she accused of being a rapist.

According to sources, the woman identified as Tara Yadav protested over the ticket given to Congress candidate Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi from Deoria.

Tara Yadav claimed that the party gave the ticket to a wrong person who is ‘a rapist”.

She said that when she told party Secretary Sachin Naik that he has given the ticket to the wrong man and ‘this will spoil the image of the party in the society. Give it to someone with a good character’, she was beaten up.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma, on Sunday, said that she will be taking cognizance of the issue. “How all these sick minded people come in politics…??” she asked on Twitter.

