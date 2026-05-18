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Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader VD Satheesan takes oath as Chief Minister of Keralam today. The oath taking ceremony was conducted at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Following the ceremony, the newly elected CM was congratulated by Keralam Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

LoP Rahul Gandhi and VD Satheesan, now the CM of Keralam shared a hug during the event after the completion of the oath.

VD Satheesan greets party president Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders who were present on the stage during the occasion.

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Following CM’s oath, Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, PK Kunhalikutty, Sunny Joseph, K Muraleedharan and Mons Joseph took oath as cabinet ministers of government led by VD Satheesan.

As per reports, M Liju, KM Shaji, PK Basheer, VE Abdul Gafoor, T Siddique, KA Thulasi and O J Janeesh also took oath as cabinet ministers of government led by VD Satheesan.

The swearing-in ceremony comes after the UDF secured a decisive mandate in the 2026 Keralam Assembly elections, ending the Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) 10-year rule in the state.

The UDF registered a landslide victory in the 2026 Assembly elections, winning 102 seats in the 140-member House. The Congress emerged as the single-largest party with 63 seats, while the IUML won 22 seats. The LDF was reduced to 35 seats, while the BJP won three constituencies.