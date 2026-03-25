Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi hospitalised at Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi

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New Delhi: Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi has reportedly being hospitalised at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi yesterday night. The reason is said to be because of vomiting and nausea.

It is being reportedly said that she is in a stable condition. And further medical examination is being conducted to know the reason behind vomiting and nausea.

Last year in June, she complained of high blood pressure in Shimla and was taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital. Where she was examined, and discharged.

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She was also hospitalised in the past around January for a fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract and had to undergo certain procedure for the same.

Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi’s children and Lok Sabha MPs Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were also present at the hospital.