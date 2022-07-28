Congress ‘demeaning’ President Droupadi Murmu: Smriti Irani

By WCE 1

New Delhi: Hitting out at Congress and its leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for referring to President Droupadi Murmu as ‘Rashtrapatni’, union minister Smriti Irani on Thursday accused the opposition party of “demeaning” her.

Irani said that Chowdhary knowingly used the term as it demeans President Murmu and her office and is against India’s values.

Addressing mediapersons at her official residence here, Irani demanded an apology from Congress to the President and country. “A tribal woman from a poor family who created history is being continuously demeaned by the Congress,” Irani said.

Irani alleged that the Congress has been maliciously targetting President Murmu ever since the BJP-led NDA named her its Presidential candidate.

“She was called a ‘puppet’ and a ‘symbol of evil’ by Congress leaders. The attacks do not seem to stop even after her election to the highest constitutional office of the country. Chowdhury’s comment is also demeaning to the rich tribal legacy she represents and to the poor who rise through hard work.”

“Murmu, country’s first tribal President, had led a life of struggle and represented the country’s aspirations from panchayat to Parliament,” Irani added.

