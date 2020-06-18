Bhopal: The Congress finalized its strategy late on Wednesday night for the Rajya Sabha elections. Senior leader Digvijay Singh is going to be the party’s first priority candidate and his victory is thus almost a certainty.

The second candidate Phool Singh Baraiya would depend on the party’s ability to engineer a split in the BJP that looks least likely. The party has a total number of 92 MLAs, and 52 votes would be required to win one seat in Rajya Sabha. Beside the remaining 40, the Congress would need another 12 votes.

Mukul Wasnik, the state in-charge and general secretary of the All India Congress Committee, reached Bhopal on Wednesday to formulate an election strategy. The party Legislature Party met at the residence of PCC President Kamal Nath. Significantly seven MLAs were unable to attend the meeting. However, all of them had conveyed bona fide reasons for absence.

Party sources claim that all these MLAs will be present in the meeting on Thursday. MLAs who abstained were Laxman Singh, KP Singh, Ravi Joshi, Hina Kanvere, Kunal Chaudhary, Bal Singh Meda and Veer Singh Bhuria. Kunal Chaudhary could not come due to Coronavirus. Hina Kanwre’s brother was injured in a road accident. While Ravi Joshi’s mother is unwell. All of them have assured the party of their presence at Thursday’s meeting.

Even if Baraiya manages seven votes of SP BSP and Independents, Congress would still need five votes, which could be possible only if MLAsA from BJP cross. A mock poll was carried out.

The BJP, as well as the Congress, are facing a threat of cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections to be held on Friday.

BJP does not want to take any chances. All its MLAs reached Bhopal by Wednesday and the meeting continued till beyond 10.30 p.m.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, BJP national vice president BJ Panda and state in-charge Vinay Sahastrabuddhe also reached Bhopal. The BJP has scheduled another meeting of the MLAs at 6 pm on Thursday at the party office. There will be a mock poll. Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki are the party candidates.