Cong fact finding team wants JNU V-C dismissed

New Delhi: A Congress fact-finding team that visited JNU and submitted a report to the Congress President wants the JNU Vice-Chancellor to be dismissed and criminal investigation to be initiated against him.

The team said that “Vice Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar should be dismissed immediately and an independent inquiry should be set up to look at all appointments made from 27/01/2016 (date of appointment) till date and all other financial and administrative decisions taken during his tenure should also be investigated.”

“Criminal investigation must be initiated against the Vice Chancellor, the company that provides security service and members of the faculty who conspired with the attackers to unleash the violence,” said the report.

The team also sought an independent judicial enquiry to be conducted into the events of January 5 that led to violence on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University.

The team also recommended fixing accountability of the Delhi Police Commissioner and other police officials because of their failure to act on the emergency calls by the students and faculty members on January 5 and in light of the “overwhelming” prima facie evidence that they facilitated the criminal elements on campus.

“Immediate rollback of the fee hike as implemented by the university authorities and recognition of JNUSU as an elected body so that proper consultation can take place between the administration and the students on the fee and other issues,” the team said.