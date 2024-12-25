Condom ad at IIT Bombay becomes mood spoiler, read to find details

Mumbai: A condom company ad at IIT Bombay became a mood spoiler as the company allegedly overstepped its limits which hurt the students sentiments and they complained to the college authorities.

The students complained against the company via email to the college authorities. The banners of the company said, “always up for a good screw” and “we found the jee spot: mood-1 here we come”. These appeared highly inappropriate and were unacceptable by the students leading to complaints about the condom ad at IIT.

It is worth mentioning here that, all the companies and their advertisements are verified and approved by the college authorities in the fest of IITs but in case of this particular company the vendor had not shared details of its products.

Later as the students and college authorities came to know about this matter action was initiated immediately. The banners and ads were taken down and an explanation was sought in this matter.

