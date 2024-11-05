Concrete blocks collapse at bullet train project construction site in Gujarat

Mumbai: Concrete blocks reportedly collapsed at a bullet train project site in Anand of Gujarat on Tuesday. Following the incident, rescue operation initiated. One of the three trapped has been rescued. ANI informed about this in an X post today.

As per reports, concrete blocks collapsed at a construction site of the bullet train project in Anand, Gujarat today. Following the incident Anand police, fire brigade officials reached the spot. Rescue operations are underway.

National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited says, “Today evening at Mahi River, at construction site of bullet train project three laborers trapped in between concrete blocks. Rescue operation is in progress using cranes and excavators. One labour has been rescued and has been recovering in the hospital,” ANI wrote in an X post today.

Also read: ED attaches 86 land parcels in Lakshmi Cotsyn bank fraud case