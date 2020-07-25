Computer fails to recognize Assam woman’s job application for ‘Chutia’ Surname

A woman from Assam recently faced problem when filing the online application for a job due to her surname ‘Chutia’ which is also used as a Hindi slang. The online system kept asking her to put the “proper naming” words.

As per reports, the woman, named Priyanka Chutia was filing an online job application for a job at the government-run National Seed Corporation Limited.

As Priyanka, who hails a Master’s Degree in Agricultural Economics and Farm Management failed to fill up the online form she then mailed the help desk of the organisation but received a system-generated mail.

However, somehow her registration was finally accepted after one day. She was frustrated but did not want to file any complaint about it. However, she resorted to Facebook to share her ordeal to make people aware.

She lashed, “A Govt. owned big company like National Seed Corporation ltd. rejects my online registration form for a job vacancy that I wanted to apply. And the reason is nothing but my Surname and the portal keeps on saying to use proper naming word. I feel really sad and frustrated at times explaining people that I am not using slang but it’s a community where i belong. #We really need to do something to identify ourselves and make recognisable nationally. This is not the first time. Imagine yourself going for a presentation and the panel laughs at you at the very first introduction speech. #I think my fellow community members must work on this rather than fighting over some petty issues on Facebook #BhumiputraKundiHena (sic)”

As per reports, descendants of the Chutia (also spelt as Sutiya) dynasty reigned from 1187 to 1673 and formed their kingdom in the present-day Indian states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. Most of the people from the community reside in Upper Assam districts while some are even found in Lower Assam and Barak valley. Priyanka belongs to Assam’s Gogamukh.