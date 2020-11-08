Computer Baba’s Ashram Razed in Indore

Bhopal: The ashram of self-styled godman ‘Computer Baba’ in Indore was razed on Sunday over encroachment. Six people, including the godman, have also been arrested.

The said Ashram is claimed to be a religious retreat.

Namdeo Das Tyagi is popularly known as Computer Baba.

Officials claimed that Mr Tyagi’s ashram encroached upon almost 46 acres of land, which is valued at around Rs80 crore.

Two months earlier a notice had reportedly been served to Computer Baba to vacate the land. However, as he did not vacate the land it was demolished.

This land would now be used to develop a cow shelter and the local authorities would also create an action plan to develop this land as a religious centre, officials said.