Complaint registered against Sadhguru for ‘displaying rat snake’ at event in Karnataka

A complaint has been registered against the founder of the Isha Foundation, Sadhguru, for allegedly displaying a rat snake during an event in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur on October 9.

According to the reports, the Forest Department officials are in the process of conducting an inquiry into the incident.

The complaint was filed by Prithvi Raj C N, board member of the Society, with the deputy conservator of forests, for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

The complaint alleges that Sadhguru has illegally captured and exhibited a rat snake. This marks the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

Notably, the rat snake is a protected species under the act.

The complaint further reads that it is cruel to display the reptile under blazing lights. It is uncertain from where the snake was captured, but it has yet not been handed over to the forest department, mentioned Prithvi Raj in his complaint.

The FIR also alleged that some other law environmental law violations were also done by the foundation while building the premises in Chickballapur. Hence, Prithvi Raj requested the department to take strong action against Sadhguru.

Meanwhile, Isha Foundation said in their clarification, “A snake had entered the vicinity of the Isha Yoga Centre in Chikkabalapur, during the consecration event of the Naga deity at the centre. For the safety of those present there and the snake itself, a volunteer brought it to the notice of Sadhguru. Sadhguru handled the snake gently and asked it to be released safely into the nearby forest. The snake was not harmed, trampled, or transported in any way as mentioned in the complaint. The police present at the venue were aware of the incident.”

At the event, Sadhguru tried to remove any misconceptions about snakes by mentioning that these reptiles are gentle creatures and should not be hurt. The respected guru also said that snakes have been unnecessarily seen as negative creatures, even though they don’t harm human beings unless attacked. Humans are not its food, and they don’t harm intentionally for no reason. He also mentioned the vast difference between the number of people dying of snake bites and those being hit by other reasons like automobile accidents. However, people have such a huge fear of snakes which is absolutely unwarranted.