Complaint filed against Chinese President Xi Jinping over COVID-19 outbreak

Lakhimpur (Uttar Pradesh): Over 40 people in Lakhimpur district have filed complaints against China’s President Xi Jinping over coronavirus situation in Uttar Pradesh.

The complaints include lawyers and social activists, who have blamed the Chinese top leader for allowing the coronavirus to spread, endangering the lives of millions. China’s Wuhan city was the outbreak epicentre of the disease that has since December killed 40,000 people worldwide and infected close to 9 lakh people.

Lakhimpur has reported one Covid-19 positive patient, who is undergoing treatment while two cases have been reported from neighbouring Pilibhit.

A senior police official admitted that they had received the complaints but said they would seek legal opinion before proceeding any further in the matter.

“The issue has international ramifications and we cannot move ahead on the basis of such complaints,” the official said.

Several migrants from Nepal have also filed complaint against Chinese President for creating a situation like this.

After the virus started in China, in the early days, doctors tried to sound the alarm and media reports said that they were censored.