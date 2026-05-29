Common Landing Portal for Unclaimed Financial Assets launched

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Delhi: The Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, today launched the Common Landing Portal for Unclaimed Financial Assets, developed in collaboration with PSB Alliance, to facilitate easier access to information relating to unclaimed financial assets.

The portal, accessible at https://www.unclaimedassetsportal.in, serves as a unified platform providing access to search facilities relating to unclaimed bank deposits, insurance claims, shares, dividends and mutual funds available across the financial ecosystem. The portal was launched by Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Shri M. Nagaraju, during the review meeting of Public Sector Banks held on 29th May 2026.

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Secretary, DFS highlighted that the Portal would improve citizen convenience by bringing together access to multiple search facilities on a single platform and strengthen ongoing efforts towards reconnecting individuals with their rightful financial assets.

The Common Landing Portal marks an important step towards building a more accessible, transparent and citizen-centric financial ecosystem. The initiative is expected to enhance public awareness, improve ease of access to information and contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 through greater financial empowerment, inclusion and trust in the financial system.