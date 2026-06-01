Commercial LPG prices rise again, increasing burden on businesses

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New Delhi: Prices of commercial LPG cylinders have been increased yet again, which would bring along new challenges for restaurant owners, hoteliers, caterers, and small businesses that are majorly dependent on cooking gas to carry out daily functions.

State-owned oil marketing companies have increased the price of a 19kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 42 to Rs 3,113.50 from June 1 in the national capital. Even more increase has been witnessed in Kolkata as the cylinder’s price rose by Rs 53.50 to Rs 3,255.50.

This latest increase follows the rising transportation, fuel, and input costs faced by the business owners, while experts are of the view that the current changes may impact the profit margins of small eateries.

The rates for the 5kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders have also been hiked by Rs 11 to Rs 821.50 in the national capital.

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Nevertheless, there is no change in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders which would come as a relief for households while the new pricing regime is only for the commercial and FTL cylinders.

Commercial LPG cylinder prices change based on fluctuations in international crude oil and dollar value and market dynamics. Businesses will keep their fingers crossed regarding the future course of prices in food and other services due to the hike in fuel prices.

This new price hike comes on the back of a series of fuel price increases in the last few weeks, increasing concerns for the business over rising costs.