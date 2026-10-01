Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked from today, know new rates

Advertisement

New Delhi: Commercial LPG cylinders have become costlier from October 1 due to festive season, with prices of 19kg cylinders going up across several cities.

As per reports, the price has increased by ₹62.50 to ₹2,810 from Rs 2,747.50 in Delhi.

Similarly, Mumbai has recorded a ₹63 hike, taking the price to from Rs 2,701 to Rs 2,764.

In Chennai, the 19kg cylinder now costs ₹2,983 after a ₹66.50 increase from Rs 2,916.50, while Patna has seen the highest hike of ₹71.50, pushing the price to ₹3,100.50 from Rs 3,029.

Advertisement

Meanwhile in Lucknow, the price has gone up by Rs 62.50 to Rs 2,932.50.

The prices are climbing everywhere else too as the cost of commercial cylinder in Leh has jumped from Rs 3385.50 to Rs 3450.

Price in Tawang have increased to Rs 3073.50. Ahmedabad is now at Rs 2831.50 and Kanyakumari is at Rs 3046, added reports.

However, there is no change in the price of 14.2kg domestic LPG cylinders. The household cooking gas price remains ₹942 in Delhi, ₹941.50 in Mumbai and ₹957.50 in Chennai.

Also read: WhatsApp Business Messages To Cost More From October 1 In India