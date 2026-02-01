Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by Rs 49, Domestic rates remain unchanged

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Oil marketing companies on Sunday increased the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders, raising the cost of a 19-kg cylinder by Rs 49, effective from February 1.

Following the revision, the retail price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has gone up to Rs 1,740.50. However, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders (14.2 kg) remain unchanged.

The latest hike comes close on the heels of an earlier increase, when oil marketing companies had raised the price of commercial cylinders by Rs 111, pushing the Delhi rate from Rs 1,580.50 to Rs 1,691.50. The repeated increase is expected to add pressure on hotels, restaurants, and catering services, which depend heavily on commercial LPG for daily operations.

The hospitality sector had witnessed some relief last month after a series of price cuts. In fact, since April 2025, commercial LPG prices had been reduced six times, leading to a cumulative cut of Rs 223 per cylinder, including minor rollbacks in November and December.

With the latest revision, concerns have resurfaced over rising input costs for the service industry, even as household consumers continue to get relief with stable domestic LPG prices.