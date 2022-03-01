Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by Rs 105, Check new prices

New-Delhi: The prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders have been increased by Rs 105 in Delhi from March 1. With this increase, 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost 2,012 in Delhi from Tuesday.

The prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders have also been increased by Rs 108 in Kolkata. In Mumbai, the commercial gas will now cost Rs 1,962 with hike of Rs 105 and in Chennai it will cost Rs 2,185.

The price of 5 kg cylinder also increased by Rs 27. Now 5 kg cylinder will cost Rs 569 in Delhi.

There has been no increase in the price of the domestic LPG cylinder.

Notably, National Oil Marketing companies have slashed the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder cost by Rs 91.50 on February 1.

Worth mentioning, the LPG cylinder rate is revised monthly for all the states and union territories in India.