Commercial LPG cylinder price hikes by Rs 25; New rate to be applicable today

New Delhi: The price of commercial Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders has hiked by Rs 25. The new price revised by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) will be effective from today (Friday).

With the latest hike in price, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,795 in the national capital city of New Delhi. Meanwhile, the retail sales price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Mumbai will now be Rs 1,749.

At the same time, the price of commercial cylinder has been recorded to be Rs 1,911 in Kolkata, while, the rate a 19 kg commercial cylinder is Rs 1,960 in Chennai.

However, there is no changes in the price of the domestic LPG cylinder price.

Earlier on December 2023, the commercial LPG price were slashed by Rs 39.50 per 19-kg cylinder on Friday. The reduced price will come into effect from today (December 22).

According to Indian Oil Corporation, the non-subsidised 19-kg commercial cylinder now cost Rs 1,757 in Delhi, Rs 1,868.50 in Kolkata, Rs 1,710 in Mumbai and Rs 1,929 in Chennai.