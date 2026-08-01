Center reduces 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder price by Rs 200 in Delhi, Kolkata

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New Delhi: The Central Government has reduced the proce of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by more than Rs 200 from August 1. This gives relief to restaurants, hotels, caterers, and other businesses that use commercial gas.

As per reports, in Delhi the price has been cut by Rs 202 and in Kolkata by Rs 209.

The reduction has not happened first time in a while but second time in two months that commercial LPG prices have been lowered after they had increased due to the Iran war and tensions in West Asia.

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However, the prices of domestic cylinder of 14.2-kg used in homes remains unchanged.

This comes following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two hour high level meeting at the Parliament on Thursday regarding the country’s preparedness in the wake of the escalating conflict in West Asia.

The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, among others.