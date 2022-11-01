Commercial LPG Cylinder price decreases by Rs 115.50; Check new rates here

Bhubaneswar: The price of commercial LPG cylinders has been decreased by Rs 115.50 with immediate effect from today that is Tuesday. With the price drop, a 19-kg LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1,744 in the national capital Delhi. However, the cost of domestic gas cylinders will remain unchanged.

Now, a 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost Rs 1,846 in Kolkata, Rs 1,696 in Mumbai and Rs 1,893 in Chennai. Earlier in October, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were reduced by Rs 25 which brought down the price of a cylinder to Rs 1,859, instead of Rs 1,885 in Delhi.

The price of domestic LPG was last revised on May 7, 2022. The price of domestic LPG in Delhi currently stands at Rs 1,053 per 14.2 kg cylinder. While in Kolkata, it is priced at Rs 1,079, in Mumbai at Rs 1052.5, and in Chennai at Rs 1068.5.

The oil marketing companies have announced the price drop after easing in global oil prices. This is 7th price cut, since June amid softening international prices.

Meanwhile, the state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) are also likely to reduce the prices of petrol and diesel by 40 paise per litre from November 1, 2022, as the price of international crude oil fell. The price fall is expected to continue for 5 days which means it will fall by a total of Rs 2.