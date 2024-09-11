The news is by your side.

College seniors beat junior with belt, slap, watch

By Himanshu
College seniors beat junior with belt
Photo: X

New Delhi: A group of college seniors were seen thrashing a junior student with belt and slapping him in a recent viral video. The video is said to be from Himachal Pradesh.

As we can see in the video, a senior is sitting on a chair by the side of the junior and starts slapping him after some discussions. Later, when he goes on slapping another student stands up to rescue the victim but it was objected by another senior. The second senior then approaches towards the back of the victim student and starts striking him with the help of a belt. And all these happenings were being witnessed by many other people.

Watch the video here:

(Note: Disturbing video)

Also read: Customer sets Ola showroom on fire in Karnataka, watch

 

