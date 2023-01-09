Cold Wave Warning: Delhi School extend holidays till January 15

New-Delhi: Owing to the continuing cold wave in the north India, the private schools in Delhi have extended winter vacation till January 15.

“All private schools of Delhi are advised to remain closed till January 15, 2023, in the wake of the cold wave prevailing in Delhi,” the circular issued by the department said.

In Uttar Pradesh, the government has closed all schools up to class 8 till January 14. The online classes would be conducted for students from classes 9 to 12.

In Bihar, the government also issued a notice to close both government and private schools upto class 10 till January 14.

On Sunday, the Jharkhand government had issued a notice for the closure of government and private schools for students of class KG to class VII till January 14. Regular classes will resume on January 16.

According to the IMD ‘cold wave’ to ‘severe cold wave’ conditions are set to prevail over parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh till tomorrow.