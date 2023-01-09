Cold Wave Warning: Delhi School extend holidays till January 15

The India Meteorological Department has issued a cold wave and cold day warning for large swathes of North India.

Nation
By Abhilasha 0
cold wave warning
Pic Credits: Oneindia

New-Delhi: Owing to the continuing cold wave in the north India, the private schools in Delhi have extended winter vacation till January 15.

“All private schools of Delhi are advised to remain closed till January 15, 2023, in the wake of the cold wave prevailing in Delhi,” the circular issued by the department said.

In Uttar Pradesh, the government has closed all schools up to class 8 till January 14. The online classes would be conducted for students from classes 9 to 12.

Related News

117 mobiles recovered from Delhi jails,5 officials suspended

Cold wave likely over northwest India for next 4-5 days

Phuket bound Indigo flight returns back to Delhi due to…

North India to experience dense fog for next 4-5 days, See…

In Bihar, the government also issued a notice to close both government and private schools upto class 10 till January 14.

On Sunday, the Jharkhand government had issued a notice for the closure of government and private schools for students of class KG to class VII till January 14. Regular classes will resume on January 16.

According to the IMD ‘cold wave’ to ‘severe cold wave’ conditions are set to prevail over parts of  Rajasthan, Haryana, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh till tomorrow.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.