Cold wave likely over northwest India for next 4-5 days

New-Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) have informed that the cold weather conditions, along with dense to very dense fog are likely to prevail over northwest India for the next four to five days.

A layer of dense to very dense fog over the Indo-Gangetic plains and adjoining central and eastern parts of the country and the condition is likely to prevail for some more days.

“Due to fog and low cloud cover, severe cold day conditions were observed over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Cold day conditions were observed over some pockets of Delhi and isolated areas in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh,” an IMD official said.

i) Dense to very dense fog and cold day conditions very likely to continue over northwest India during next 4-5 days.

ii) Cold wave conditions very likely to continue over northwest India during next 3 days and decrease in intensity thereafter. pic.twitter.com/6Rlq10xy0m — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 3, 2023

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature in Delhi have dropped below 5 degree celsius in many places.The fog wrapped parts of the city which reduced visibility and affected vehicular movement.

Due to foggy weather atleast 21 trains to Delhi were delayed and flights were diverted due to bad weather conditions.

According to the IMD, ‘very dense’ fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, between 51 and 200 metres is ‘dense’, between 201 and 500 metres is considered ‘moderate’, and between 501 and 1,000 metres is ‘shallow’.