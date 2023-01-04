Cold wave likely over northwest India for next 4-5 days

A layer of dense to very dense fog over the Indo-Gangetic plains and adjoining central and eastern parts of the country

Nation
By Abhilasha 0

New-Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) have informed that the cold weather conditions, along with dense to very dense fog are likely to prevail over northwest India for the next four to five days.

A layer of dense to very dense fog over the Indo-Gangetic plains and adjoining central and eastern parts of the country and the condition is likely to prevail for some more days.

“Due to fog and low cloud cover, severe cold day conditions were observed over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Cold day conditions were observed over some pockets of Delhi and isolated areas in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh,” an IMD official said.

Related News

India sees decline in Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs

Nirav Modi to be extradited to India soon, loses appeal in…

India, US developing strong relationship: India’s…

India bans wheat export with immediate effect to calm local…

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature in Delhi have dropped below 5 degree celsius in many places.The fog wrapped parts of the city which reduced visibility and affected vehicular movement.

Due to foggy weather atleast 21 trains to Delhi were delayed and flights were diverted due to bad weather conditions.

According to the IMD, ‘very dense’ fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, between 51 and 200 metres is ‘dense’, between 201 and 500 metres is considered ‘moderate’, and between 501 and 1,000 metres is ‘shallow’.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.