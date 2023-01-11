Cold Wave in North India: 26 trains running late due to dense fog

New-Delhi: As cold wave continue to prevail in North India due to a fresh western disturbance affecting northwest parts of India, even as a dense layer of fog lowered visibility to just 50 metres, affecting road and rail movement.

As smog engulfed Delhi, air quality remained in ‘Severe’ category with an overall AQI of 421. Safdarjung in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 5.9°C, at 6.10am today. Visibility in Palam area recorded at 100 metres.

Almost 26 trains were running late on Wednesday as severe fog engulfed many states of North India, affecting visibility.

According to officials of Northern Railway, Gorakhpur-Bathinda Gorakhdham Express, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus- Amritsar Express, Pratapgarh-Delhi Padmavat Express, and Dr Ambedkar Nagar- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Superfast Express were running late by up to 2 hours.

While Barauni-New Delhi Clone Special, Katihar-Amritsar Express, Visakhapatnam-New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express, and Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express were running late by 3 hours.

Gaya-New Delhi MahabodhiExpress, Darbhanga-New Delhi Clone Special, and Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express, were late by 4 hours.

Puri- New Delhi Purushottam Express, Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail, Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyaat Express, and Jaynagar-Amritsar Clone Special were also running late by 6 hours.

Darbhanga-New Delhi Bihar Samapark Kranti Express, Rewa -Anand Vihar Terminal Superfast Express, Prayagraj-New Delhi Express, Rajendra Nagar Terminal- New Delhi Sampoorna Kranti Express, Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Ghazipur City-Anand Vihar Terminal Suhaildev Express, Rajgir-New Delhi Sharmjeevi Superfast Express, Hyderbad-Hazrat Nizamuddin Dakshin Express, MGR Chennai Central -New Delhi Grand Trunk Express, and Amritsar-Bilaspur Chhattisgarh Express are late by 1.15, 7, 2.45, 2.30, 10, 6.30, 1.45, 2.30, 3.30, 8.30 hours, respectively.