Cold storage roof collapses in Up’s Sambhal, 8 killed, 11 rescued

Uttar Pradesh: In a horrifying incident, a potato cold storage roof collapsed in the Chandausi area of Sambhal in UP on March 16. At least eight people were killed, while 11 have been rescued so far, according to officials.

A senior police official said a case has been registered of causing death by negligence (304 A IPC) against Ankur Agarwal and Rohit Agarwal, the owners of the cold storage.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are carrying out rescue operations.

The Moradabad DIG, Shalabh Mathur, told Ani that eight people had been killed in the incident.

“A total of eight people have died and 11 have been rescued. Some more people are missing. There is a basement in the building, and we are trying to reach there,” he said.

Due to the presence of ammonia gas cylinders in the cold storage, extra precautions are being taken while carrying out rescue work, the DIG said.

Additional lights have been arranged for carrying out the operation, which would continue until late at night, he said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials to carry out immediate relief and rescue work.

“In view of the accident in the cold storage in Chandausi district of Sambhal, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district administration officials, SDRF teams, and NDRF teams to conduct immediate relief and rescue work by reaching the spot,” the CM Office tweeted.