Cocaine worth Rs 23.88 crore seized at Bengaluru Airport, Brazilian National held

Advertisement

Bengaluru: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has made a significant bust at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, seizing 4.776 kg of cocaine worth Rs. 23.88 crore from a Brazilian national on Thursday.

The passenger, who arrived from São Paulo via Doha, had cleverly concealed the contraband in four modified handbags with false walls and hidden compartments containing cocaine-infused fabric.

Advertisement

The NCB acted on specific intelligence, intercepting the passenger and recovering the cocaine. The accused has been taken into custody, and a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The investigation is underway to uncover the international smuggling network and identify local contacts.

Also read: Slovak Republic President meets President Droupadi Murmu