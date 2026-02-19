Cocaine worth Rs 23.88 crore seized at Bengaluru Airport, Brazilian National held

Investigation underway to uncover the international smuggling network and identify local contacts in connection to this.

By Himanshu
Cocaine worth Rs 23.88 crore seized

Advertisement

Bengaluru: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has made a significant bust at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, seizing 4.776 kg of cocaine worth Rs. 23.88 crore from a Brazilian national on Thursday.

The passenger, who arrived from São Paulo via Doha, had cleverly concealed the contraband in four modified handbags with false walls and hidden compartments containing cocaine-infused fabric.

Advertisement

The NCB acted on specific intelligence, intercepting the passenger and recovering the cocaine. The accused has been taken into custody, and a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The investigation is underway to uncover the international smuggling network and identify local contacts.

Also read: Slovak Republic President meets President Droupadi Murmu

Advertisement

x