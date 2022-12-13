Coaching centre students die by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota

In a tragic incident, three students from Kota’s coaching hub were found dead in their rooms on Decmber 12. The local police confirmed the alleged suicide on the same day. The three students were found hanging from a ceiling fan in their respective PG rooms, allegedly, due to the pressure of under performing in the upcoming examinations.

The three students involved in the Kota suicide case were aged 18 and 19 years old. The teenagers were Ankush Anand and Ujjwal Kumar from Bihar, while the third one was Pranav Verma from Madhya Pradesh. All three were enrolled at Allen career institute and were preparing for different entrance examinations. While Ankush and Ujjwal were preparing for the medical entrance examination, NEET (National Eligibility and Entrance Test), Pranav was preparing for engineering entrance examination JEE (Joint Entrance Examination).

Reportedly, when one of the boys did not step out of their room, the PG owner broke into their rooms out of suspicion and found him hanging from the ceiling fan. The sister of the second boy had come to visit him when she entered her room and found him hanging as well.

Kesar Singh Shekhawat, Superintendent of police, Kota told a reliable source that the bodies of the teenagers have been sent for postmortem and that they shall have more clarity on the Kota suicide case soon.